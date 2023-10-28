BMO Capital Markets Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $80.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

Get FMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.