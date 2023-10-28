BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Stake Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,502,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280,321 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 42.80% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $223,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,618,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 134,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.77. 14,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

