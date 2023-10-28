BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Stake Boosted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 152.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035,856 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 9.92% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $86,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,894,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,488,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,089,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,741,000 after purchasing an additional 222,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 224.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 331,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,332,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XHLF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 88,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $50.36.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

