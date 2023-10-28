BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $51.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.