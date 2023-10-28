Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific updated its Q4 guidance to $0.49-0.52 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

