Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.74.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,844.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $640,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,844.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,731 shares of company stock worth $9,502,902. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $12,794,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

