Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Bread Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,333,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

