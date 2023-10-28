BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $648,506.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

