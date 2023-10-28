Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 106,400 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAER opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Bridger Aerospace Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAER. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

