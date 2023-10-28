Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 147,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after acquiring an additional 663,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

