BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.63% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $22,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSIG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 316.77% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.37%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

