Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Cut by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 161,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 183,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 62,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,895,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,577,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

