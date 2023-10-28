British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.96) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.20. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 81 ($0.99). The company has a market cap of £187.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,114.29 and a beta of -0.01.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

