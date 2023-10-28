Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.65. 58,951 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,191% from the average session volume of 4,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Broad Street Realty Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

