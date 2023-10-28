Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $838.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $856.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $807.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.36 and a 1 year high of $925.91.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

