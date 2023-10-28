Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$13.93

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$9.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$574.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.96. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.29 and a one year high of C$14.04.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.08. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.0496614 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

