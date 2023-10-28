Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target at $13.80

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of analysts have commented on ALEC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Alector alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alector

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Alector has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 140.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. On average, analysts predict that Alector will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,122,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,307.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,975 shares of company stock worth $3,067,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 957.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 107,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alector by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth $119,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

(Get Free Report

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.