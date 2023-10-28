Brokerages Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target at $13.30

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BOCOM International cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Hello Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $7.03 on Friday. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Hello Group had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $432.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

