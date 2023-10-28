Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 46,245 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

