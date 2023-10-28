Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 4.9 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,819 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,057,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.