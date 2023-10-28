Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Gap Down to $8.51

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.14. Brookline Bancorp shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 50,426 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BRKL. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $715.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 14.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

