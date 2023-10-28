Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50 EPS.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bunge

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.