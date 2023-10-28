Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.98

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 2270174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Byotrol Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.38. The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Insider Transactions at Byotrol

In other news, insider Vivan Pinto purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,800.32). Insiders own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops and commercialize antimicrobial technologies and products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Professional and Consumer segments. Its product portfolio includes Actizone, a antimicrobial technology which improves cleaning performance and long-lasting protection against bacteria; and Byotrol, a long-lasting antimicrobial protection for various applications including bathroom cleaners to multi-surface wipes.

