CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. CACI International updated its FY24 guidance to $19.38-20.48 EPS.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $318.68 on Friday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.09.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

