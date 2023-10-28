Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $40,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $230.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,804 shares of company stock worth $17,962,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

