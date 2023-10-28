Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Up 122.4% in October

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

CFWFF opened at $3.76 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFWFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading

