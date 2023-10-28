Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Shares Down 3.7%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. 64,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 95,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.