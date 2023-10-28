California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 888 reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 90.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

