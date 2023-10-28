Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,013 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 4.28% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000.

Shares of FYLD opened at $23.18 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

