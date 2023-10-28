Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,337,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

SYLD opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

