Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$20.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGI. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

AGI stock opened at C$17.79 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$10.17 and a 1-year high of C$19.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.56. The firm has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$350.59 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 16.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.8200188 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$83,632.95. In other news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$83,632.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$180,899.46. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

