Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.61

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.61 and last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 293744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$818.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.21.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

