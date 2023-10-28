Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$166.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:CNR opened at C$145.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.29485 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.