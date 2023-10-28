Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 on December 1st

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.725 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE CTC opened at C$270.00 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$243.18 and a 1 year high of C$336.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$279.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$293.22. The firm has a market cap of C$923.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.31 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire will post 16.3934426 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

