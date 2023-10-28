Canso Credit Income Fund (PBY.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:PBY.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.18 and a 12 month high of C$14.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.23.

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

