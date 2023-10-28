Canso Credit Income Fund (PBY.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:PBY.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.18 and a 12 month high of C$14.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.23.
About Canso Credit Income Fund
