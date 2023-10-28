Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.49. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $147,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $268,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $487,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

