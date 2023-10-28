Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $132.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares in the company, valued at $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 36,200.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

