Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LBPH. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $125.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

