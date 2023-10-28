Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $328,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 80,056 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE COF opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total transaction of $438,943.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $434,138,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total value of $438,943.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,138,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $2,622,591. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.