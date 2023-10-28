CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,639,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 4,278,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.1 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $1.86 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR), formerly known as Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit), is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002.

