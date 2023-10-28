CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,639,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 4,278,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.1 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $1.86 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
