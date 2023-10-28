Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $248.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.37. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $132,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,620,000 after buying an additional 196,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

