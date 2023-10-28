Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Up 5.8% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $64.62 and last traded at $64.02. 88,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 418,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,079.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

