Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Announces Earnings Results

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $54.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million.

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CARE opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $172,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 39.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

