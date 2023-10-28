Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 4.6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 231,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,024,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,475,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,020.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,475,549.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,812 shares of company stock valued at $587,542. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 74.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 19.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

