Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.6 %

CAT stock opened at $238.46 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.