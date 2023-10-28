Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 3.1% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,464 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 211.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 612,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.6 %

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.26. 821,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average of $144.74.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

