Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on December 15th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $161.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

