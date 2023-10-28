CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,214 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

