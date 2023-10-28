CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07, RTT News reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,100,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 484,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,921,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,934,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,277,000 after buying an additional 185,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,797,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

