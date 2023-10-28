Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Celestica updated its Q4 guidance to $0.65-0.71 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.60 EPS.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 120.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

